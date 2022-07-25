CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $57,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $368,524,000 after purchasing an additional 135,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,443,000 after buying an additional 133,785 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $313.44 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $284.01 and a one year high of $463.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.34 and its 200 day moving average is $369.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

