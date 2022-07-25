CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $35,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $31.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

