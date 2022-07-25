CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 131 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $306.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.95 and a 200-day moving average of $315.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

