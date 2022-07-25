CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 200 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1,269.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 915,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,041,000 after buying an additional 848,773 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,354,000 after buying an additional 563,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 593.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,969,000 after buying an additional 394,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,546,000 after buying an additional 294,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity

CMS Energy Price Performance

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS opened at $65.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

