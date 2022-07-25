CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,503 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $1,261,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 132,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 28,198 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

