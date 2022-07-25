CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 628 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $91.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.