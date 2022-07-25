Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $134.10 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

