Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

