Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $144.19 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

