Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 224.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Chevron Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chevron Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.
Chevron Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.
