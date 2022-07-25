Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $144.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

