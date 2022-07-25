Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $144.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

