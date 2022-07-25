Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day moving average is $153.88. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.