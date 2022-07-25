Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVX opened at $144.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

