Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,876.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,347.33 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,314.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,430.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

