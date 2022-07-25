Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cigna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cigna by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $269.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.24. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $282.33.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

