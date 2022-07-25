Citigroup Cuts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $126.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.91.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $94.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 39.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is -29.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

