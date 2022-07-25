Citigroup Cuts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $75.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 8.1 %

STX opened at $76.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 331.48% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

