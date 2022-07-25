Citigroup Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $16.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Huber Research lowered Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Snap from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Snap stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Snap has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,415,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,415,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 370,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,356.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
