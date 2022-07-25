Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $144.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.88. The firm has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

