Comerica Bank Acquires 664 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Atlassian from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $202.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.78. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

