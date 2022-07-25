Comerica Bank Buys 13,563 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 811,130 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $16,172,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $16,130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 392,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 337,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,078,000 after purchasing an additional 310,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

