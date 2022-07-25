Comerica Bank Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $399.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.50.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

