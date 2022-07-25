Comerica Bank Reduces Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after buying an additional 334,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after buying an additional 155,874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after buying an additional 3,494,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,739,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,942,000 after buying an additional 147,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,585,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,200,000 after buying an additional 75,296 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $36.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.