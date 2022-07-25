Congress Park Capital LLC Has $893,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $144.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

