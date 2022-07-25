CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 270,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 386,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,580,000 after buying an additional 95,631 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $172.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.