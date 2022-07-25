Cowen Cuts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $24.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.43.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. AT&T has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

