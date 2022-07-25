Cowen Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $10.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research cut Snap to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. Snap has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,356.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

