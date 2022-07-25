Cowen Trims Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Target Price to $233.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $305.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.50.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

SYK stock opened at $199.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.72 and its 200 day moving average is $240.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after buying an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

