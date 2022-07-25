Cowen Trims Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Target Price to $233.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $305.00 to $233.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.50.

NYSE SYK opened at $199.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.59. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

