Credit Suisse Group Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $385.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $565.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $387.57.

NYSE SAM opened at $356.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.49 and its 200 day moving average is $371.79. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $745.00.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,051,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $15,646,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Boston Beer by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

