Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Mizuho

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.91.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $94.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26. Crown has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

