Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Crown from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.91.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.26. Crown has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Crown by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Crown by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

