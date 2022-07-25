Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saddle Point Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 849.6% in the 4th quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. now owns 92,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 83,035 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,113,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 54,968 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,405,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
Shares of CW opened at $136.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average is $141.05. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 12.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.
Curtiss-Wright Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
