D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $87.08 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.67.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

