D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $90.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.14.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $77.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.71.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.