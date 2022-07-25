Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 368 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CPB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Campbell Soup Price Performance

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

