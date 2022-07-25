DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 527 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $115.70 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.43 and a 1 year high of $206.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

