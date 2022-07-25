DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 15,797 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

