DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 15,010 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 15.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $18.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $439.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.