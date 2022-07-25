DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 354 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $115.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.64. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.