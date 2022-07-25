DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 9,980 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 139.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $47.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.