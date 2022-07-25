DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys New Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.25% of The Liberty Braves Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $89,180.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 0.87. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

