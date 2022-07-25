DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR opened at $177.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

