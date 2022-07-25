DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.2% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DD. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

DD stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

