DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.06 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

