DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 221,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
FV opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $51.64.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
