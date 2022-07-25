DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 214,973 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $35.07 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

