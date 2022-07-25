DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,878,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Mosaic by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,291,000 after buying an additional 1,234,895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after buying an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Down 1.1 %

Mosaic stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.