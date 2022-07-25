DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP opened at $29.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

